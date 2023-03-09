BEST gets another electric double-decker bus; to ply on CSMT-World Trade Centre route

After a long wait, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on Wednesday received one more electric double-decker bus.

The new bus has a seating capacity of 90 passengers and can cover 100 km with just a 45-minute charge. It has a 231-kilowatt-hour battery life of up to 250 km.

Lokesh Chandra, BEST general manager, told The Indian Express that the bus is at their depot and it will be inducted into the fleet from Friday. “This second e-double decker will ply on the CSMT-World Trade Centre route. This is a busy route and we expect good ridership,” he said.

The double-decker bus is equipped with a digital ticketing system, CCTV cameras, mobile charging points, a GPS-tracking system, digital destination boards, and a public address system.

The BEST got its first electric-run double-decker bus in February and is currently plying on the CSMT and Nariman Point during weekdays. On weekends, it is operated as a heritage tour bus. Interestingly, from the day of induction of this double-decker bus into service, the public transport undertaking is seeing a good ridership of over 1,000 commuters per day.

The BEST was supposed to add 200 double-decker electric buses to its fleet. However, the manufacturer SWITCH Mobility Ltd has delayed the delivery, added the officer. The BEST managed to get the two buses after a lot of follow-up, the officer added.

Chandra said that though by March-end BEST is supposed to get 200 double-decker buses, the public transport undertaking officials are doubtful if the manufacturer would meet the deadline.

According to sources, BEST is also weighing the option of transferring the project to some other company after terminating the contract with the current manufacturer.