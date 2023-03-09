scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

BEST gets another electric double-decker bus; to ply on CSMT-World Trade Centre route

The double-decker bus is equipped with a digital ticketing system, CCTV cameras, mobile charging points, a GPS-tracking system, digital destination boards, and a public address system. The bus can cover 100 km with just a 45-minute charge.

BEST double deckerThe BEST was supposed to add 200 double-decker electric buses to its fleet. However, the manufacturer SWITCH Mobility Ltd has delayed the delivery, added the officer. The BEST managed to get the two buses after a lot of follow-up, the officer added. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

After a long wait, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on Wednesday received one more electric double-decker bus.

The new bus has a seating capacity of 90 passengers and can cover 100 km with just a 45-minute charge. It has a 231-kilowatt-hour battery life of up to 250 km.

Lokesh Chandra, BEST general manager, told The Indian Express that the bus is at their depot and it will be inducted into the fleet from Friday. “This second e-double decker will ply on the CSMT-World Trade Centre route. This is a busy route and we expect good ridership,” he said.

The double-decker bus is equipped with a digital ticketing system, CCTV cameras, mobile charging points, a GPS-tracking system, digital destination boards, and a public address system.

The BEST got its first electric-run double-decker bus in February and is currently plying on the CSMT and Nariman Point during weekdays. On weekends, it is operated as a heritage tour bus. Interestingly, from the day of induction of this double-decker bus into service, the public transport undertaking is seeing a good ridership of over 1,000 commuters per day.

The BEST was supposed to add 200 double-decker electric buses to its fleet. However, the manufacturer SWITCH Mobility Ltd has delayed the delivery, added the officer. The BEST managed to get the two buses after a lot of follow-up, the officer added.

Chandra said that though by March-end BEST is supposed to get 200 double-decker buses, the public transport undertaking officials are doubtful if the manufacturer would meet the deadline.

Also Read
Aaditya Thackeray writes to aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, reque...
IIT-Bombay professor questions panel report on suicide
SBI employee wins trust of Mumbai customer, siphons off over Rs 7 lakh fr...
Mumbai man dies after water balloon hurled during Holi celebration hits h...
Advertisement

According to sources, BEST is also weighing the option of transferring the project to some other company after terminating the contract with the current manufacturer.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 11:23 IST
Next Story

21 people arrested after clash in a Noida village during Holi

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close