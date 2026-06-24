1,414 vehicles short: Evey Trans pulls out of mega e-bus contract with BEST

Evey Trans has confirmed that it will honour its 2024 agreement with BEST for the supply of 2,400 electric buses beginning in August 2026. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has attributed the non-disbursal of subsidies for electric buses supplied under its 2,100-bus contract to the failure of wet-lease operator Evey Trans to submit the requisite documents.

A senior BEST official said Olectra Greentech’s subsidiary, Evey Trans, had not furnished the mandatory bank guarantees required for receiving subsidies from the state government through BEST.

“Despite delivering 686 electric buses over the past four years, Evey Trans has submitted bank guarantees for only 10 buses. Accordingly, the Undertaking has disbursed state government subsidies worth Rs 1.5 crore for those 10 buses,” the official said.

The Rs 3,675-crore contract was signed in 2022 and required Evey Trans to supply 2,100 electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for a period of 12 years. Four years later, the contractor has supplied only 686 buses, amounting to 32.7% of the total order.