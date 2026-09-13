BEST electric bus catches fire in Mumbai’s Chembur; driver spots smoke in time

The bus was travelling from Mahul Gaon to Trombay. Staff doused the flames within 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Written by: Ishika Gupta
2 min readMumbaiSep 13, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Mumbai BEST busA BEST electric bus caught fire near Chembur Camp in Mumbai after a suspected battery short circuit (File photo).
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A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric bus caught fire near Chembur Camp in Mumbai, close to the monorail station, around 8 am on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The wet-lease bus, operated by Shree Maruti Travels (Daga Group) out of the Deonar depot, was travelling from Mahul Gaon to Trombay on route A-365 when the driver noticed smoke emerging from beneath the cabin. An inspection revealed a spark in the battery box, causing a short circuit that ignited the fire.

Staff used all three onboard fire extinguishers to put out the blaze within 15 minutes. After the fire was controlled, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) arrived, disconnected the battery, and removed it as a precaution. Local police, BEST Undertaking personnel, and municipal ward staff also responded to the site.

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This incident follows several recent fires involving the BEST fleet. In May, an empty electric double-decker bus operated by Switch Mobility caught fire at the Kurla depot after being removed from service due to a technical fault. Later that month, two CNG-powered BEST buses caught fire at the Sion-Pratiksha Nagar depot within an hour of each other.

Following those incidents, BEST ordered fleet-wide safety inspections and mandated strict verification before releasing any vehicle into service.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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