BEST dismisses 7 staffers for ‘inappropriate’ dancing at cultural programme

The video grab showing Juvekar dancing during Dussehra celebrations. (Source: Video) The video grab showing Juvekar dancing during Dussehra celebrations. (Source: Video)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) management has dismissed seven staff members and ordered “soft punishment” against six others from its electric supply department for dancing in an “inappropriate” manner at a cultural programme during Dussehra last year.

Those suspended include a Marathi actor, Madhavi Juvekar, who is a clerk in the electric supply department.

In October 2017, a video featuring BEST employees dancing to a song went viral on social media. In the video, Juvekar can be seen dancing, with currency notes in her mouth, along with a few of her colleagues. The programme was held on September 29, 2017.

While an inquiry was ordered against Juvekar and seven others, Juvekar received a dismissal letter from the BEST on Tuesday last week. According to the letter, they have been suspended under Section 20 (I) of the Service Regulation Act of the BEST for behaving indecently during duty hours.

Juvekar, who has worked with the BEST for 13 years, said: “The notes were not original. It was Kachhi dance in which we were passing on the notes to each other like that. We are ready to undergo forensic or narco tests to confirm our truth. I am ready to appeal to the management against the decision and prove my innocence,” she said.

The undertaking that is currently facing losses to the tune of Rs1000 crore had received flak from political parties for showing “work culture” at BEST “in a negative light”. A senior BEST official said: “This is the first level of action. The members can appeal to prove their innocence.”

