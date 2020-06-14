BEST deducts salaries of employees for failing to show up at work

The BEST management, however, expressed its helplessness at meeting the growing transportation demand in the city if its employees did not report to work. (File) The BEST management, however, expressed its helplessness at meeting the growing transportation demand in the city if its employees did not report to work. (File)

With severe absenteeism among employees affecting its bus operations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has now resorted to deducting salaries of its staff despite strong opposition from the employees’ union.

As the suburban train services that transport 75 lakh people daily have remained suspended since March 22, BEST buses are the only mode of public transportation available in the city since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed under the Phase 2 of it ‘Mission Begin Again’, which came into effect from June 8. Of a fleet of 3,500 buses, BEST had scheduled about 2,500 buses, but could only operate 2,200 on Monday, improving it marginally to about 2,300 the next day.

On Saturday, the BEST Sanyunka Kamgar Kruti Samit (BSKKS), an umbrella body of the BEST unions, alleged that salaries of nearly 15,000 employees had been deducted while several had not received any. This comes after close to 2,000 employees, including drivers, conductors and engineers, were issued charge sheets for not reporting to work.

According to general secretory of BSKKS, Shashank Rao, salaries were also deducted for those above 55 years and with comorbidities like blood pressure and heart problems, whom the BEST management had asked to not report to work.

Rao added that most of the employees who did not report to work either lived in containment zones or were stuck in their hometowns. “The deduction of salaries is in violation of norms of both the central and state governments, which have stated that salaries of employees should not be affected during the pandemic,” said Rao.

The BEST management, however, expressed its helplessness at meeting the growing transportation demand in the city if its employees did not report to work.

A senior official from BEST explained that each day around 3,000 buses were scheduled to hit the road, but not more than 2,400 to 2,500 were actually plying. Due to fewer buses, the official said, they were finding it hard to maintain social-distancing norms and keep up the frequency of buses, leading to overcrowding.

The BEST, which had ferried over four lakh passengers on June 8, claimed the number of passengers were increasing every day.

“We have rotation duty for our staff. If other employees don’t report to work, those working through the week cannot be relieved. What about them?” a senior official from BEST said, adding that against a sanctioned strength of 20,500 drivers and conductors only 16,000 were reporting to work.

Responding to the allegations that salaries of employees under quarantine had been cut, an official said, “There might have been some error in calculating with shortage of staff in lockdown. Such employees will have their salaries reimbursed in the next month.” The official claimed that all employees had been paid their full salaries for both March and April, while only those who did not report for work in May were given zero salary.

“Due to absenteeism of drivers and conductors, more buses cannot be run on road to meet the increasing demand. It is also impacting the social distancing norms on the ground. In the larger interest of the citizens, we appeal to our employees to join the duty,” Manoj Varade, public relation officer of BEST said.

