BEST conductor killed in four-bus pile-up near Amboli Naka in Mumbai

A 52-year-old BEST conductor was killed in a four-bus pile-up near Amboli Naka in Andheri West on Thursday afternoon after a wet-lease BEST bus crashedinto three buses stranded on the road due to a fallen tree, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Shekhar Baburao Rawate, who worked as a conductor. The accident took place around 1.15 pm on the stretch between Amboli Naka and Rajkumar bus stop.
According to officials, a tree had fallen on the road earlier in the afternoon, leading to heavy congestion and forcing three BEST buses to halt on the stretch. The stranded buses included route number 266/32 (bus number 7783), route number 242/32 (bus number 7774), and route number 249/33 (bus number 7778).
The conductor of the bus shifted Rawate to Cooper Hospital immediately after the accident, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin at around 1.35 pm, officials said. (Express Photo)
Officials said a BEST wet-lease bus operating on route 251 from Andheri Station West to Versova allegedly failed to stop in time and rammed into the stationary buses from behind, triggering a pile-up involving four buses.
“At the time of the accident, the buses were stationary because of the traffic disruption caused by the fallen tree. The impact was severe, and the conductor unfortunately came between two buses during the collision,” a senior BEST official said.
Rawate, who was attached to the front bus on route 266/32, was reportedly walking behind the queue of stranded buses when the collision occurred. During the impact, he was trapped between bus number 7778 and the approaching bus, suffering serious injuries.
The conductor of the bus shifted Rawate to Cooper Hospital immediately after the accident, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin at around 1.35 pm, officials said.
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No passengers were injured in the incident, though the crash led to heavy traffic congestion in the Amboli Naka-Andheri West stretch for some time before police and civic authorities cleared the damaged buses and removed the fallen tree.
Officials said further investigation is underway, and police are expected to examine CCTV footage and record statements of bus staff and eyewitnesses.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More