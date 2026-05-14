BEST conductor killed in four-bus pile-up near Amboli Naka in Mumbai

Officials said a BEST wet-lease bus operating on route 251 from Andheri Station West to Versova allegedly failed to stop in time and rammed into the stationary buses from behind. (Express photo)

A 52-year-old BEST conductor was killed in a four-bus pile-up near Amboli Naka in Andheri West on Thursday afternoon after a wet-lease BEST bus crashed into three buses stranded on the road due to a fallen tree, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Shekhar Baburao Rawate, who worked as a conductor. The accident took place around 1.15 pm on the stretch between Amboli Naka and Rajkumar bus stop.

According to officials, a tree had fallen on the road earlier in the afternoon, leading to heavy congestion and forcing three BEST buses to halt on the stretch. The stranded buses included route number 266/32 (bus number 7783), route number 242/32 (bus number 7774), and route number 249/33 (bus number 7778).