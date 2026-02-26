BEST clears Rs 40.5 lakh in 7 accident claims at first committee meet in five years

The meeting marked the committee’s first sitting in five years. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Committee on Wednesday approved compensation of Rs 40.5 lakh in seven bus accident cases and cleared five insurance-linked claims worth Rs 1.39 lakh.

The meeting marked the committee’s first sitting in five years, with the newly constituted panel taking up long-pending financial proposals, including accident compensation cases involving BEST buses.

The seven accident cases had originally sought compensation totalling Rs 83 lakh. Following proceedings before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and compromise settlements finalised in a Lok Adalat on December 13, the committee approved payouts of Rs 40.5 lakh—around 51 per cent lower than the total amount claimed.

In addition, five insurance-related claims involving companies such as New India Insurance, National General Insurance and Cholamandalam General Insurance were settled for Rs 1.39 lakh against claims of Rs 1.99 lakh.