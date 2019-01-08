BEST buses on strike from today

THE WORKERS’ union of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking buses have been sitting on an indefinite strike from Monday midnight against inaction towards fulfilling various demands. As a result, BEST buses will be off the roads from Tuesday onwards.

Commuters using these buses are likely to be affected due to the protests. Earlier on December 24, the BEST workers’ union had announced that all its buses will be off the roads from the midnight of January 7 after talks with the management failed.

Shashank Rao, general secretary of the union, said the BEST committee and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have cleared a proposal to merge the budgets of the BEST and its parent body, the municipality, but the administration was awaiting a nod from the Maharashtra government’s urban development department.

“The BEST is running into losses and such steps will help it stand on its feet. Other issues include housing for employees, bonus for the years 2016 and 2017 and many long pending demands for the benefit of employees,” he added.

He further said the union planned to go ahead with its strike even though the BEST has served notices to employees, warning them against taking part in the protest.

“Over 95 per cent employees have voted in favour of a strike,” Rao told The Indian Express. He said a delegation went to meet Surendra Kumar Bagade, general manager of BEST, but no talks were held.