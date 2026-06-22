Mumbai’s lifeline is back as BEST strike called off

The indefinite strike by BEST employees was called off late Sunday after a high-level meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and representatives of the BEST Joint Action Committee at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill decided to accept key demands by the unions.

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Joint Action Committee leader and MLA Sachin Ahir announced the decision to call off the strike following more than an hour of discussions with the state government. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ahir said, “The state government held positive discussions with us. On behalf of the Action Committee, we are withdrawing the strike. The first buses will begin operating shortly.”

Shinde said the government had been in touch with union representatives and that the discussions had yielded a positive outcome. “We had been in contact with the BEST Action Committee for the past two days. Positive discussions have taken place,” Shinde said.