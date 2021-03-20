BEST bus runs over cyclist in Malad, driver held

A 29-YEAR-OLD Nepali national, who was riding a cycle in Malad, was run over by a BEST bus on Friday morning. (Express photo).

A 29-YEAR-OLD Nepali national, who was riding a cycle in Malad (West), was run over by a BEST bus on Friday morning. The bus driver was later arrested.



According to the Malad police, the incident took place around 10.20 am near Kapol bank, Marve naka on Marve road.

The bus was leased out to a private operator, who had hired the driver, Manoj Patil.

The bus, number 273, was carrying passengers and travelling from the Malwani depot towards the Malad railway station.

The deceased, Ambre Luhar (29), a Kandivali resident, was riding his cycle parallel to the bus from the left side when the incident took place.



“The bus and the cycle dashed and the cyclist fell down. His head went under the rear left wheel of the bus. He was rushed to Shatabdi hospital but was declared brought dead before admission,” said an officer.

“All passengers were asked to step out of the bus… it was seized and taken to the police station,” the officer added.

Patil has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC. Senior Inspector of Malad police station, Dhananjay Ligade, said: “The deceased is from Nepal. He used to live in Kandivali. His family is not at home. We have informed them.”