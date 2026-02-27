BEST to revise multiple bus routes from March 1

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking will roll out a series of route curtailments, diversions, extensions and service category changes from March 1, impacting key corridors in south Mumbai and the suburbs.
Among the major changes, Route A 6 will now terminate at Colaba Depot instead of Backbay Depot. Route A 22 will operate between Jijamata Udyan and Majas Depot, replacing its earlier stretch from Vijay Vallabh Chowk. Route 69 will end at Prabodhankar Thackeray Udyan in Shivdi instead of Wadala Depot, while Route A 415 will terminate at SEEPZ Bus Station instead of SEEPZ Gaon.
“We have not withdrawn connectivity. In most of these stretches, parallel routes are available. The idea is to avoid running near empty buses on extended segments and instead maintain better frequency where demand is stronger,” a senior BEST official said.
Route A 1, which runs between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Santacruz Depot, will discontinue its detour via Bandra Reclamation and Bandra West bus stations. Instead, it will operate directly via Swami Vivekanand Road between Mahim Koliwada and Bandra Talkies.
Route 411, connecting Wadala Depot and Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivli, will now run via K K Krishnan Marg and Sant Rohidas Marg instead of Sant Kabir Marg.
“Some stretches were facing regular traffic congestion, affecting punctuality. We have modified alignments where required so buses can maintain more consistent running time,” the official added.
In contrast, Route A 101 has been extended. Currently operating between CSMT and the World Trade Centre Mumbai, the service will now run beyond CSMT up to Mahatma Phule Mandai. The return journey will operate via Dr D N Road and Hutatma Chowk.
Story continues below this ad
“The extension of A 101 strengthens connectivity within the south Mumbai commercial belt. We recorded consistent passenger demand in this stretch, and the revised alignment provides a direct AC link between key office and market districts,” the official said.
Additionally, seven routes A 103, A 224, A 235, A 248, A 254, A 361 and A 492 will be converted into air conditioned services from March 1. These corridors cover parts of south Mumbai, Andheri West, Kurla East and extend up to Thane. While the alignments remain unchanged, fares will shift to the AC structure.
The undertaking currently owns 249 operational buses, down from around 1,100 in April 2024 and 757 in April 2025. Of the roughly 2,650 buses deployed across the city, most now operate under wet lease arrangements procured from private entities, with BEST overseeing route planning and service deployment.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More