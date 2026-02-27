BEST to revise multiple bus routes from March 1

The undertaking currently owns 249 operational buses, down from around 1,100 in April 2024. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking will roll out a series of route curtailments, diversions, extensions and service category changes from March 1, impacting key corridors in south Mumbai and the suburbs.

Among the major changes, Route A 6 will now terminate at Colaba Depot instead of Backbay Depot. Route A 22 will operate between Jijamata Udyan and Majas Depot, replacing its earlier stretch from Vijay Vallabh Chowk. Route 69 will end at Prabodhankar Thackeray Udyan in Shivdi instead of Wadala Depot, while Route A 415 will terminate at SEEPZ Bus Station instead of SEEPZ Gaon.

“We have not withdrawn connectivity. In most of these stretches, parallel routes are available. The idea is to avoid running near empty buses on extended segments and instead maintain better frequency where demand is stronger,” a senior BEST official said.