BEST bus rolls into office at Colaba depot after handbrake lapse

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In another incident involving the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), a bus crashed into the Switch Mobility office located within the Colaba depot on Saturday evening.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 5.10 pm when the bus rolled forward after the driver reportedly failed to apply the handbrake. The bus reportedly moved forward accidentally and crashed into the office, damaging the office door and shattering its own front windscreen.
The bus, which usually operates on routes A-361 (Kurla Bus Station–Mahal Village) and A-21 (Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk–Deonar Depot), is attached to the Anik depot. At the time of the accident, the bus was being operated by a BEST driver and conductor, they added.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The mishap comes amid growing concerns over a spate of accidents involving BEST buses in recent weeks. Within the last week, three wet-lease buses operating under the BEST banner crashed into road dividers in Mankhurd, Borivali, and Powai, resulting in the death of a senior citizen and injuries to several others.
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