BEST bus rams into signal post as driver faints at the wheel

The bus hit a signal post in Chembur on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

A BEST bus rammed into a signal post on RC Marg in Chembur after its driver fainted at the wheel on Tuesday, officials said. Nobody was reported injured in the incident.

Around 11.15 am Tuesday, driver Haridas Patil (52), was plying the vehicle between Tata Power in Chembur and Ghatkopar railway station when he collapsed near Vasant Park.

“Patil has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital at Vidyavihar, where he is being treated,” an officer from Chembur police station said. The driver has sustained an injury on his forehead.

“He fainted because of reduced blood supply to the brain. He is under observation. We are investigating and doing a few tests. He will remain admitted for now,” Dr Vidya Thakur, superintendent of the hospital, said. While police have not registered any case against the Patil, the incident has been mentioned in their station house diary.

