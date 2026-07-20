BEST bus crashes continue: 65-year-old killed in latest Mankhurd accident

A 65-year-old man was killed after a BEST bus rammed into divider in Mankhurd (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A 65-year-old man lost his life after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into a roadside divider in Mumbai’s Mankhurd on Monday morning, marking yet another accident involving the city’s public transport undertaking. At least nine others, including the BEST bus driver and the conductor, were also injured in the BEST bus accident.

The BEST bus accident incident happened around 8:30 am on the Sion-Panvel Highway opposite Vishwakarma Hospital. According to preliminary information, the bus rammed into the roadside divider, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Emergency medical teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rajawadi Hospital, where the 65-year-old, identified as Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande, was declared dead on arrival.