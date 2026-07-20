BEST bus crashes continue: 65-year-old killed in latest Mankhurd accident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 65-year-old man lost his life after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into a roadside divider in Mumbai’s Mankhurd on Monday morning, marking yet another accident involving the city’s public transport undertaking. At least nine others, including the BEST bus driver and the conductor, were also injured in the BEST bus accident.
The BEST bus accident incident happened around 8:30 am on the Sion-Panvel Highway opposite Vishwakarma Hospital. According to preliminary information, the bus rammed into the roadside divider, leaving one dead and seven injured.
Emergency medical teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rajawadi Hospital, where the 65-year-old, identified as Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande, was declared dead on arrival.
As per officials, Bhaskar Pande was standing near the roadside divider when the BEST bus crashed into the divider.
Those injured in the Mankhurd BEST bus accident have been identified as Banvari Shriram Prasad Sharma (the bus driver), Vaibhav Waghmare (the bus conductor), Shivmangal Maity, Ganesh Patel, Lata Waghela, Rajesh Varugamina and Ankita Jadhav. While the bus driver and the conductor were admitted for treatment at Rajawadi Hospital, the others have been taken to Govandi Hospital for treatment. Details on their condition are awaited.
The BEST bus involved in the accident operates on Route 501 between Kurla Bus Station and Airoli. Officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash.
The Monday incident comes days after a BEST bus struck a 63-year-old man in Mumbai’s Bhandup area and rammed into some parked vehicles, and adds to a series of accidents involving BEST buses in recent months.
A few days ago, a BEST bus allegedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into four cars and an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Andheri (West). In June, a BEST bus crashed into multiple vehicles, killing a 28-year-old Swiggy delivery executive and injuring several others.
With Monday’s accident, the number of fatalities in BEST-related accidents in the past two years has crossed 50, raising fresh concerns over driver training protocols and passenger safety.
According to official data, 42 of the accidental deaths involved wet-lease buses operated on behalf of BEST, while the remaining fatalities were linked to BEST-owned buses.
Following the fatal Dadar bus crash earlier this year, the BEST administration introduced a slew of safety measures, including doubling the frequency of roadworthiness inspections across its fleet, deploying plainclothes officials to monitor driver behaviour, and conducting refresher training sessions on speed management, passenger safety and emergency response.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram