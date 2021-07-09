Mumbai: BEST bus conductor sentenced to a year in jail for sexually harassing minor girl

The incident took place on July 24, 2018, when she was returning from school on the bus, she added.

A Best bus conductor was on Thursday sentenced to one year in jail by a special court for sexually harassing of a 13-year-old school student traveling on a bus.

The prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma, had said that the girl, who was studying in Class VIII in 2018, used to take a BEST bus regularly to travel to school.

The incident took place on July 24, 2018, when she was returning from school on the bus, she added.

The girl, in her testimony, told the court that since the front seats of the bus were occupied, she sat in one of the seats at the back. She added when the conductor came to ask for her pass, she showed him the same.

After a while, when there were only two or three passengers on the bus, the conductor approached her and asked her whether she knew about sex.

The girl told the court that when she told the conductor not to say such things, he left and went towards the front seats. He again returned after some time and asked her the same question again. The girl said she again resisted. Following which, her stop came and she got down from the bus.

She further told the court that she was frightened and therefore, did not inform anyone at home about the incident. Two days later, the girl confided in a friend, who then informed the victim’s mother subsequently. The next day, the girl, along with her parents, visited the bus depot where she identified the accused.

The family approached police and an FIR was lodged at Nehru Nagar police station.

The accused had claimed that the girl did not have a pass and was asked to get down from the bus. But she became angry and filed a false complaint against him.

He also claimed that the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the bus was not procured during probe.

The investigating officer had told the court that CCTV footage was not procured as the cameras on the bus were not working. The court went on to convict the man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 15,000.