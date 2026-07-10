BEST bus suffers brake failure, rams four cars and autorickshaw in Andheri

Following the incident, personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Mumbai Police rushed to the spot. (Express Photo)

A BEST bus allegedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into four cars and an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Andheri (West) on Friday evening, officials said. No fatalities have been reported in the incident.

According to information received from the BEST Traffic Control, the accident occurred at around 6.10 pm in Amboli.

The bus, operating on Route No. 242 from Tilak Nagar to Andheri, reportedly lost control after its brakes failed, officials said.

The bus subsequently collided with four cars and an autorickshaw, damaging the vehicles. The impact caused disruption to traffic in the area as the damaged vehicles blocked a portion of the road.