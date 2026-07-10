BEST bus suffers brake failure, rams four cars and autorickshaw in Andheri

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A BEST bus allegedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into four cars and an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Andheri (West) on Friday evening, officials said. No fatalities have been reported in the incident.
According to information received from the BEST Traffic Control, the accident occurred at around 6.10 pm in Amboli.
The bus, operating on Route No. 242 from Tilak Nagar to Andheri, reportedly lost control after its brakes failed, officials said.
The bus subsequently collided with four cars and an autorickshaw, damaging the vehicles. The impact caused disruption to traffic in the area as the damaged vehicles blocked a portion of the road.
Following the incident, personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Mumbai Police rushed to the spot. Emergency teams initiated rescue operations and began clearing the affected stretch to restore traffic movement.
Police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the incident. Authorities are expected to inspect the bus to ascertain whether brake failure was the cause of the crash. Statements of the driver and eyewitnesses are also likely to be recorded as part of the investigation.
Traffic movement in the Amboli area remained affected for some time as police diverted vehicles and coordinated the removal of the damaged vehicles from the roadway.
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