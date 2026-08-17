BEST bus rams autos, cars in Andheri West, chain crash leaves 3 injured

In yet another mishap involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, an electric AC bus triggered a chain collision in Andheri West on Monday afternoon, leaving at least three people injured.

The BEST bus accident occurred around 12 pm near the Gokhale Bridge signal in Andheri West. The bus, which was operating on route 221 between Andheri bus station and Versova, reportedly accelerated after the driver suddenly released the handbrake. As a result, it collided with four autorickshaws, an Ertiga car, and an Activa, injuring at least three persons.

The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment. Those injured included autorickshaw driver Enus Shaikh (55), who suffered a nose injury; pedestrian Manojkumar Bajdev (30), who sustained a blunt injury to his neck; and Anis Nisar Dhari (20), who was riding the two-wheeler and suffered an injury to the right side of his waist.