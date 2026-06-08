BEST bus hits car, two-wheeler in Dadar four pedestrians injured

The BEST bus, operating on Route No. 463/31, allegedly crashed into a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler before striking pedestrians in the vicinity. (Source: File Photo/ Representational)

Four pedestrians were injured after a BEST bus rammed into a car and a two-wheeler near Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West) on Monday morning, triggering panic in the busy area. A video of the accident, captured on CCTV, has since surfaced on social media.

According to preliminary information, the accident was reported at around 10.45 am near Veer Kotwal Garden, close to Plaza Cinema. The BEST bus, operating on Route No. 463/31, allegedly crashed into a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler before striking pedestrians in the vicinity.

The four injured pedestrians were rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. Further details regarding their identities and condition were awaited.