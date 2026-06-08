BEST bus hits car, two-wheeler in Dadar four pedestrians injured

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Four pedestrians were injured after a BEST bus rammed into a car and a two-wheeler near Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West) on Monday morning, triggering panic in the busy area. A video of the accident, captured on CCTV, has since surfaced on social media.
According to preliminary information, the accident was reported at around 10.45 am near Veer Kotwal Garden, close to Plaza Cinema. The BEST bus, operating on Route No. 463/31, allegedly crashed into a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler before striking pedestrians in the vicinity.
The four injured pedestrians were rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. Further details regarding their identities and condition were awaited.
CCTV footage of the incident shows the bus entering the junction before colliding with the vehicles. The impact damaged both the car and the two-wheeler and caused chaos among motorists and bystanders.
Police, traffic personnel and emergency responders rushed to the spot after receiving information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The damaged vehicles were removed and traffic movement in the area was restored.
Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Officials are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to determine whether driver negligence, a mechanical fault or some other factor led to the crash.
The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the operation of public transport buses on Mumbai’s congested roads.
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