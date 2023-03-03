BEST bringing back 400 CNG buses on Mumbai roads

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) in Mumbai is bringing back 400 CNG buses back into the fleet. These buses went off the roads following three fire incidents reported in just a month’s time in 2023.

According to Lokesh Chandra, BEST general manager, the officials have already put 100 buses into service after the responsible agency carried out all repair work and necessary checks. In the next couple of days, the remaining buses will also be put back into the fleet, he added.

The BEST, in a statement earlier, had said that a team of TATA Motors engineering arrived from Lucknow and is in the process of re-examining all the buses for compliance of safety standards and safety norms. Once they complete examination of safety parameters and give necessary clearance and written commitment and assurance of safety norms compliance, these buses will be put to service,” it said.

After BEST decided to not run 400 CNG buses, the 35 lakh passengers using the service were largely affected as the waiting time for buses increased to over half an hour from 15-20 minutes. In fact, the daily ridership, which was 35 lakh, also got affected as it came down to nearly 32 lakh, as per BEST official figures.

The 400 CNG buses mainly ply on shorter routes such as from station to the popular commercial or residential areas – Dadar station to Sewri; Andheri to SEEPZ; Dadar to Siddhivinayak, among other popular routes.

Many of these CNG buses are smaller in size giving an easier travel experience for commuters especially during traffic hours. The passengers have demanded the BEST to resume the CNG bus services especially as summer has set in making it difficult for commuters to wait in queue for longer time.