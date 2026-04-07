BEST seeks Rs 4,000 crore aid as fleet expansion lags

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has sought Rs 4,000 crore from the BMC to bridge a widening financial gap, even as delays in bus procurement threaten to derail its fleet expansion and electrification plans.
BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi said Rs 2,400 crore is needed to sustain operations, while Rs 1,500 crore will go towards gratuity and retirement dues of employees set to retire by March 2027.
The undertaking, which has long depended on civic support, currently receives around Rs 1,000 crore annually from the BMC.
The funding strain comes alongside slow progress in scaling up the fleet. BEST expects to add 2,000–2,500 buses in 2026–27, which could take its total fleet to just over 5,000 still well short of its 7,000-bus target.
At present, the fleet stands at 2,787 buses, with only around 750 buses delivered so far against larger orders.
Officials attributed the shortfall to supply-side constraints and contractual delays, even as penalties are being imposed on vendors.
Six major contracts are under implementation, but deliveries have been staggered. BEST has also approached the Centre for an additional 1,500 buses under central schemes.
“Operational costs will increase, and keeping in mind the number of employees who will retire, we have requested Rs 4,000 crore from the BMC this year,” Sethi said.
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As part of efforts to boost non-fare revenue amid cumulative losses of Rs 10,000 crore, BEST has invited bids to lease 19 plots across its bus depots and staff quarters for commercial use including food joints, a dental clinic, a celebration hall and an FMCG storage facility.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More