BEST seeks Rs 4,000 crore aid as fleet expansion lags

BEST has also approached the Centre for an additional 1,500 buses under central schemes. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has sought Rs 4,000 crore from the BMC to bridge a widening financial gap, even as delays in bus procurement threaten to derail its fleet expansion and electrification plans.

BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi said Rs 2,400 crore is needed to sustain operations, while Rs 1,500 crore will go towards gratuity and retirement dues of employees set to retire by March 2027.

The undertaking, which has long depended on civic support, currently receives around Rs 1,000 crore annually from the BMC.

The funding strain comes alongside slow progress in scaling up the fleet. BEST expects to add 2,000–2,500 buses in 2026–27, which could take its total fleet to just over 5,000 still well short of its 7,000-bus target.