BEST begins AC feeder service from WE Highway Metro station to Bandra Kurla Complex

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started an AC feeder bus service for commuters of Metro One from the Western Express Highway Metro station to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). With this, BKC office goers who travel by the Metro will experience complete AC travel to their workplaces and back.

“It has always been our endeavour to ensure clean, comfortable and hassle-free travel for our commuters. To make this happen, we keep looking for newer avenues of feeder services for last mile connectivity. The BEST AC 16 service will benefit Mumbai Metro One commuters travelling to and from work in the bustling commercial areas in and around Bandra Kurla Complex. We are confident that our commuters will make full use of this new service,” said a Mumbai Metro One spokesperson. Operating at a frequency of 40 minutes, the hybrid AC bus will run 12 trips from WEH Metro station to BKC Telephone Exchange from 8 am to 5.20 pm and 11 trips from BKC Telephone Exchange to WEH Metro station from 8.40 am to 6 pm.

The service, which began on Monday, will connect important junctions like domestic airport, Vakola police station, Kala Nagar and Bandra and also provide pick-up and drop to commercial centres such as Family Court, RBI, Income Tax, ICICI, Diamond market, CITI Bank and Telephone Exchange. WEH Metro station has an average weekday ridership of around 23,500 commuters.

