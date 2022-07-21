Best Bakery accused claims witnesses being tutored, seeks transfer of trial

An accused and undertrial in the 2002 Best Bakery case is going to approach the principal judge of the sessions court seeking to transfer his case to another judge.

Advocate Prakash Salsingekar, the lawyer representing accused Harshad Solanki, alleged that the trial court had not taken cognizance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored, adding he is going to file an application in the sessions court regarding the same. Solanki had earlier written to Gujarat police to investigate if activist Teesta Setalvad has played any role in tutoring witnesses. In February, 2019, the sessions court had framed charges against two persons – Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil. The two are facing trial for charges including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for the communal violence in Vadodara in 2002. The duo had pleaded not guilty.

The violence at the bakery had left 14 dead. Solanki was arrested by Rajasthan Police in 2010.