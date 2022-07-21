Best Bakery accused claims witnesses being tutored, seeks transfer of trial

July 21, 2022 4:03:58 am
An accused and undertrial in the 2002 Best Bakery case is going to approach the principal judge of the sessions court seeking to transfer his case to another judge.
Advocate Prakash Salsingekar, the lawyer representing accused Harshad Solanki, alleged that the trial court had not taken cognizance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored, adding he is going to file an application in the sessions court regarding the same. Solanki had earlier written to Gujarat police to investigate if activist Teesta Setalvad has played any role in tutoring witnesses. In February, 2019, the sessions court had framed charges against two persons – Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil. The two are facing trial for charges including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for the communal violence in Vadodara in 2002. The duo had pleaded not guilty.
The violence at the bakery had left 14 dead. Solanki was arrested by Rajasthan Police in 2010.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Bid to dupe: Accused approached 2 more MLAs with Cabinet berth offer
Unmanned barge grounded off Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri
Jio Institute commences first academic year with AI course
Supreme Court order gives me a sense of fulfillment, says Banthia
‘Banthia panel went through voter lists in 28K villages, towns, cities’
Delhi Confidential: Wet And Watch
58% of Coastal Road Project complete: BMC
Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house
CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance
NCLT initiates action against FRL
HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum
BJP legislator’s son booked for assaulting forest guards in MP