Bengaluru techie arrested for threat calls to actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, November 3, arrested a 30-year-old IT engineer from Bengaluru for allegedly sending threat messages to actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Bengaluru engineer, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, had pretended to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the threat calls.

An officer said that the accused had also sent similar voice messages to several other Bollywood celebrities, while clarifying that he’s not linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“He is not linked to that gang. We suspect prima facie that he tried to take advantage of the fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that had been generated in the aftermath of the firing at Tiger Shroff last month,” the officer said.