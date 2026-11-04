Bengaluru techie arrested for threat calls to actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor

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The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, November 3, arrested a 30-year-old IT engineer from Bengaluru for allegedly sending threat messages to actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Bengaluru engineer, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, had pretended to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the threat calls.
An officer said that the accused had also sent similar voice messages to several other Bollywood celebrities, while clarifying that he’s not linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
“He is not linked to that gang. We suspect prima facie that he tried to take advantage of the fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that had been generated in the aftermath of the firing at Tiger Shroff last month,” the officer said.
“We suspect that he used AI to generate voice samples and found contact numbers [of the actors] after carrying out an online search,” the officer said. He added that further details will emerge once the police get him into custody.
On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor received a threat from an individual claiming to be gangster Hari Boxer, demanding Rs 5 crore. However, police officials have said that a voice comparison with previous threats attributed to Hari Boxer suggested that the caller was not the gangster he claimed to be.
Police also suspect someone else could be trying to exploit the fear and panic following the firing at Tiger Shroff.
In the past, Hari Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has issued threats to director Rohit Shetty, actor Ranveer Singh, among others, following which FIRs were registered.
An officer said that they have arrested people in the past for sending ‘copycat’ threats in which they use the names of gangsters to try to get people to pay. In some cases, it just turns out to be a prank, the officer added.