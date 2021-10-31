scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

Maharashtra: Believe he belongs to SC community, says NCSC vice-chairman on Wankhede

NCP Minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and secured a job in the IRS claiming to be from the SC category.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 31, 2021 3:21:30 am
Sameer Wankhede, Wankhede, Sameer, NCB, NCSC, National Commission for Scheduled CastesWankhede, on his meeting with Haldar, said: “I came to know that he was in the city and made a submission before him.” (Express Photo)

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar on Saturday said that prima facie he believes that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing allegations of faking his caste certificate, belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.

“I had a discussion with him on this issue and asked him if he belongs to Scheduled Castes. He showed me his certificates and said that he belongs to the Scheduled Castes. We will get to know after seven days what report the Maharashtra government submits to us. We will then take a decision on this issue,” Haldar told mediepersons in Mumbai after meeting Wankhede.

Also Read |SC commission seeks response from govt as Wankhede alleges harassment

Defending Wankhede, Haldar said that he personally felt that he hails from the SC community. “I believe that he truly belongs to the SC community and hails from the Mahar caste. He rose to this position in spite of hailing from a poor family. I also want to say that such personal attacks on people should be avoided.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Wankhede, on his meeting with Haldar, said: “I came to know that he was in the city and made a submission before him.”


NCP Minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and secured a job in the IRS claiming to be from the SC category. He had claimed that Wankhede’s father’s name was Dawood and not Dyandev. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

Click here for more

Wankhede had earlier written to NCSC alleging harassment following the “disclosures” being made by Malik. The NCSC had subsequently sought a response from the Maharashtra government on Wankhede’s letter within seven days, failing which it would issue summons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement