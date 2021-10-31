Maharashtra: Believe he belongs to SC community, says NCSC vice-chairman on Wankhede

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar on Saturday said that prima facie he believes that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing allegations of faking his caste certificate, belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.

“I had a discussion with him on this issue and asked him if he belongs to Scheduled Castes. He showed me his certificates and said that he belongs to the Scheduled Castes. We will get to know after seven days what report the Maharashtra government submits to us. We will then take a decision on this issue,” Haldar told mediepersons in Mumbai after meeting Wankhede.

Defending Wankhede, Haldar said that he personally felt that he hails from the SC community. “I believe that he truly belongs to the SC community and hails from the Mahar caste. He rose to this position in spite of hailing from a poor family. I also want to say that such personal attacks on people should be avoided.”

Wankhede, on his meeting with Haldar, said: “I came to know that he was in the city and made a submission before him.”



NCP Minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and secured a job in the IRS claiming to be from the SC category. He had claimed that Wankhede’s father’s name was Dawood and not Dyandev. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

Wankhede had earlier written to NCSC alleging harassment following the “disclosures” being made by Malik. The NCSC had subsequently sought a response from the Maharashtra government on Wankhede’s letter within seven days, failing which it would issue summons.