Being in MVA was difficult, if one was not a minister, every MLA was sidelined: SP

Amid the crisis facing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, whose party is one of the constituents of the 11-party coalition, said on Thursday that the association has been a difficult experience and that MVA leaders, including those from the Shiv Sena, have failed to notice the simmering discontent among the legislators.

“Being a part of the MVA was a difficult journey for us. While there was an ideological divide among the parties, the common minimum programme (CMP) that was drafted was meant to ensure we meet on common ground. While the CMP was well thought of, it was quickly forgotten and that is when the problem started,” the MLA from Bhiwandi East said at an Express Townhall in Mumbai.

Shaikh said there was discontent brewing among all MLAs, which the MVA, especially the Shiv Sena, failed to see. “Every MLA, whosoever he may be, if he was not a minister, was sidelined. There was political interference in every constituency. In my constituency, the chief minister started giving funds based on request letters from MLAs who had lost… At the grassroots level, almost everyone was complaining,” Shaikh said.

He added that there was visible discontent among many MLAs. “If they say that the current situation has been precipitated by the fear of ED or due to the Hindutva ideology, they are daydreaming. There was clear discontent among MLAs who were clearly not accepting the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. On top of this, we had Aaditya Thackeray who never met anyone,” Shaikh said.