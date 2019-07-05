Behind Sunday timetable: Rakes were affected by water, needed repairs, says Central Railway

The Central Railway on Wednesday claimed that it operated a Sunday timetable that day following forecast of heavy rains. CR officials, however, claimed that the main reason for running truncated services was the absence of fully functional rakes as many trains had to be sent to the yard for inspection and repairs after plying in water.

Advertising

CR has 171 rakes that operate 1,774 services on the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines. Of these 171 rakes, 60 had to be sent for inspection and repairs following the heavy rains.

Officials said exposure to water for prolonged periods affects the functioning of rakes.

A total of 67 rakes were initially assessed for damage but seven were found to be fit for operations. The axles of the remaining 60 rakes were repaired. Axles are an important component of the braking system.

Advertising

Officials said that they also had to evaluate and repair nearly 230 track circuits and 15 Advance Warning Systems, which were affected due to the rains.

“Considering the state of our assets and the weather forecast, which could have further worsened the condition of our rakes, the Sunday timetable was introduced with advance information to passengers. After observing the weather conditions and the restoration of rakes, normal working was resumed,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CR) Sunil Udasi said.

CR services on Thursday were operating on full strength and there were no delays in services.

Rs 10.49 cr in refunds

The cancellation of 90 long-distance trains during the monsoon deluge that hit Mumbai on July 1-2 cost CR and WR Rs 10.49 crore in refunds to passengers who had booked tickets on these trains. CR refunded Rs 6 crore to the passengers. WR had to repay Rs 4.49 crore to passengers.