Behind several tribal welfare projects, The Time & Talents Club turns 90 today

Battling stigma, several menstruating women in hamlets of Gadchiroli find themselves confined to the dilapidated huts, in the fringes of villages, called Kurma Ghars, ‘period huts’ or ‘safe shelters’. Over the past year, such rundown ‘kurma ghars’ in four villages of Gadchiroli — Kondawahi, Salebhatti, Godalwahi and Kupaner — have been rebuilt in brick and mortar with upgrades like adequate sanitary systems, dormitories, verandas, kitchen area and sewing machines. A fifth ‘kurma ghar’ is being revamped in Chavela village while four new shelters are in the pipeline for an overhaul.

At the heart of this transformation lies The Time & Talents Club, a Mumbai-based charitable organisation, which for the past 90 years has helmed several projects providing aid to tribal communities in Maharashtra, facilitated women’s empowerment projects while also steering programmes to provide medical, educational and social relief in urban pockets.

On Wednesday, The Time and Talents Club is set to ring in its 90th year anniversary at Mahalaxmi Race Course’s Mini Turf Club where Rohinton Nariman, former Justice of the Supreme Court, is set to launch a coffee table book. Hosted by TV host and actor Parishad Kolah Marshall, the event will also see musical performances by two opera singers: Natalie Di Luccio, an Italian Canadian soprano and Frazan Adil Kotwal, a baritone performing in Germany.

The coffee table book will entail recipes and chronicle the history of the organisation which traces back to the 1930s. It was in the year 1934 that four young women, Gool Shavaksha, Hilla Daruvala, Sooni Mulla and Roshan Sethna came together to launch the club, inspired by an English group engaged in charitable work. Their first fete was organised in 1935 at the Mulla’s family residence at Marine Lines where handcrafted jewellery, embroidered napkins and jars of jam were sold to raise funds for a noble cause. In the years that followed, the organisation became renowned for their concerts, charity food sales, events and recipe books — all put together with the idea of fundraising and creating awareness about its social causes.

Over the past decades, The Time and Talents Club has been engaged in several improvement and assistance projects across Maharashtra, with a special focus on rural pockets where lack of basic infrastructure have eluded residents for long. Like the kurma ghar overhaul project, the organisation has led sustainable initiatives like providing rainwater harvesting infrastructure, smokeless chulhas, solar lighting, agriculture infrastructure among others, which have created direct streams of income as well as empowered women. The organisation also facilitates skill training programmes like typing, computer courses, nurshing, mehandi, stitching amongst farmer families to ensure work during fallow months of agriculture.

Through committees ranging from its MES to welfare committees, the organisation has also raised funds for children and young adults with cancers, Thalassemia, Aplastic Anaemia, kidney related diseases etc.

Come Wednesday, The Time and Talents Club will celebrate its rich 90-year-old history with opera and the launch of a cookbook which will also be interspersed with the story of its origins. “The money raised from the event and the book sales will be routed towards the various charitable works and programmes of the NGO,” Bakhtawar Shroff, president of the organisation told The Indian Express.

