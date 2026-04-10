Behind Maharashtra’s ‘illegal’ statues — a lucrative business, fly-by-night operations

For three long months, Balraje Aware-Patil and his team were creatures of the night. They would slip into empty plots of land as the world slept, quickly installing pre-built, allegedly unauthorised statues of revered historical figures before disappearing. By the time authorities woke up, the statues had taken on a life of their own, drawing crowds, sparking protests against their removal — and, police allege, helping Aware-Patil build a lucrative business.

That is, until the Solapur Police in Maharashtra caught up with him. On Sunday, the 45-year-old Aware-Patil was arrested on charges of attempted murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and illegally installing statues at government places without permission, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. At least three cases were registered against Aware-Patil at Solapur’s Madha police station, where he is currently in judicial custody.