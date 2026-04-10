Behind Maharashtra’s ‘illegal’ statues — a lucrative business, fly-by-night operations

It was the installation of a statue within a temple premises in Solapur’s Anjangaon on March 31 that appears to have proved too costly for Aware-Patil. A confrontation between two caste groups followed, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel.

Written by: Alok Deshpande, Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiApr 10, 2026 03:37 AM IST
Maharashtra illegal statues, Balraje Aware-Patil Maharashtra illegal statues, Balraje Aware-Patil, Solapur Police, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsBalraje Aware-Patil was arrested on Sunday
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For three long months, Balraje Aware-Patil and his team were creatures of the night. They would slip into empty plots of land as the world slept, quickly installing pre-built, allegedly unauthorised statues of revered historical figures before disappearing. By the time authorities woke up, the statues had taken on a life of their own, drawing crowds, sparking protests against their removal — and, police allege, helping Aware-Patil build a lucrative business.

That is, until the Solapur Police in Maharashtra caught up with him. On Sunday, the 45-year-old Aware-Patil was arrested on charges of attempted murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and illegally installing statues at government places without permission, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. At least three cases were registered against Aware-Patil at Solapur’s Madha police station, where he is currently in judicial custody.

“There are a total of 14 cases registered related to illegal statues on government land in Solapur district, and Patil has been named in five cases,” Atul Kulkarni, Solapur SP, said. “The Madha Police registered seven cases, and Patil is booked in 3 of them. A team from the Madha police station reached Patil’s home in Jalna Sunday and arrested him. Police are verifying his involvement in each case.” A senior police officer said: “The exercise [of installing statues] may have been a bid to encroach land and mobilise local support”.

A GR of May 2017 mandates prior permission from the district collector for any such installation, including on private land. Each proposal must be cleared by a committee and the land must be dispute-free. Violations invite legal action and removal of the structure. A series of cases have been registered across Maharashtra over such installations.

It was the installation of a statue within a temple premises in Solapur’s Anjangaon on March 31 that appears to have proved too costly for Aware-Patil. A confrontation between two caste groups followed, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel. The eventual crackdown led to the arrest of Aware-Patil. The Jalna district administration has now ordered shut his manufacturing unit, with police investigating if he was part of a broader statewide operation.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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