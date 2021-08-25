2022 local body polls to be under one-member electoral panel; begin delimitation process: State EC to civic bodies

The state Election Commission (EC) Wednesday directed 18 municipal corporations, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), to undertake delimitation process to decide the boundaries for each of the single member electoral panels, based on population and geographical condition, for the 2022 civic polls. In doing so, the EC ended speculation on whether the forthcoming civic polls would be held in single or multi-member electoral panel.

The EC issued an order to the municipal commissioners of 18 civic bodies, which will go to polls in 2022 as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act. These include municipal corporations of Brihanmumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Panvel, Mira-Bhayander, Solapur, Nasik, Malegaon, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur.

“It is necessary to complete the delimitation process on time for the civic polls of those corporations where the term of the elected body will come to an end in 2022,” the EC’s order states.

Citing the amendment to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act on December 31 in 2019, the order states that one-member electoral panels instead of multi-member panel system will be implemented in all civic bodies. Also, the population data of the latest census, which was conducted in 2011, has to be considered for the delimitation.

The municipal corporations have to constitute a committee of civic officers under the municipal commissioner for the delimitation process and consider the changes after the previous civic polls and geographical changes due to development projects like construction of new roads, bridges and buildings.

The actual process to prepare a draft of delimitation should be started on August 27 and submitted to the state EC as early as possible through email so that further steps can be initiated, the order read.

It also states that the actual programme of final delimitation and deciding reservation on seats will be declared by the state Election

Commission.

The municipal corporations should fix the strength for the elected body as per the provisions of law and then form electoral panels as per the number of members to be elected to the civic body, the order states.

Political parties have already started gearing up for the forthcoming civic polls in the city.

The PMC is ruled by the BJP while the NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena, MNS and AIMIM are in the Opposition. Senior leaders from all parties have been holding meetings with party units to plan for the polls.

The BJP’s campaign to retain power in the PMC will take place under the leadership of former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis while the NCP will be working under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Congress is planning to rope in former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as their strategist while Shiv Sena wil rely on MP Sanjay Raut and party leader Nilam Gorhe. The MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, has also started preparations for the PMC elections.