Begin delimitation process of electoral ward boundaries: SEC to 18 civic bodies

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday issued directions to 18 municipal corporations including Mumbai’s BMC to start the process of delimitation of electoral ward boundaries in view of the impending civic polls.

These corporations have been asked to start preparation for the exercise from August 27, Friday.

The term of the present elected body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will end on March 7, 2022 in light of which elections have to be held for the civic body by February. Terms of 17 other corporations, including Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, will also end next year.

With the census process not being initiated in 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the election commission has directed corporations to use 2011 census data for delimitation of ward boundaries based on population, updation of voters’ list as per the wards, inclusion or exclusion of areas in wards based on change in geography due to redevelopment, and infrastructure developments such as construction of new roads and bridges.

“The process of preparation of draft ward boundaries will be completed by the corporation and it will be sent to the state election body for approval. As per the process, the draft ward boundaries will be published and suggestions and objections will be invited from people. After the hearing based on suggestions, the final list will be published,” said an official from BMC’s election department. Mumbai has 227 electoral wards.

State election body has asked corporations to form a committee under the chairmanship of municipal commissioner along with town planners and other officials who have knowledge of the city to help in preparation of ward boundaries. On ward reservations, the commission has said it would be decided upon later as a case was pending in Bombay High Court regarding Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation.

Earlier, on May 31, SEC had directed the BMC to start preliminary preparation for polls. Currently, elections of five municipal corporations across the state, including Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali, are pending after being held up due to the pandemic.