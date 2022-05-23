‘Beggary law continues primarily because of the collective apathy of the society’

MOHD TARIQUE, founder and director of Koshish, a field action project started by Tata Institute of Social Sciences and member of the Supreme Court appointed monitoring committee for the shelters for urban homeless talks to JAYPRAKASH S NAIDU on the need to do away with the draconian Beggary Act and the need to create shelter homes for homeless in the state.

As per your field experience, how many homeless people would be living on the streets in Mumbai currently?

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a consolidated attempt to estimate the actual numbers. Census 2010 and survey done by Municipal Corporation could have provided reliable numbers but activists working on the issue reject their findings. For example, a survey done by Maharashtra last year showed total homeless population in the state to be less than 22,000 and that for Mumbai nearly 12,000. However, the Census data puts the homeless in Mumbai alone to nearly 58,000. Even that number has been questioned by activists, saying that Mumbai has less than 12,000 homeless people is a mockery of the issue.

As per Supreme Court guidelines, how many shelter homes are required and how many are there in Mumbai currently?

The SC direction says that for every one lakh population of the city, there has to be one shelter with a capacity for 100 persons. The scheme for urban homeless people demands dedicated shelters for different categories of people. However, Mumbai is yet to make any serious effort towards fulfilling the court directions. Only a handful of shelters have been set up. There is not even a single recovery shelter in the city that requires at least 250-300 shelters.

Roughly how many are accommodated in these shelter homes and what is the condition of these homes?

Majority of the shelters cater to street children. These shelters are run by the child care support programmes of NGOs for many years. Now many of them have been reclassified as shelter for the homeless. Also, some of them are being run in a custodial manner, defeating the entire purpose and relevance of shelters.

Many homeless people are arrested under the draconian Beggary Act? How does it affect their livelihoods?

Beggary is a social phenomenon of grave concern but overlooked or addressed at a token level. Over 20 states in the country have laws that criminalise and punish people for being a destitute.