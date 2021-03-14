scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Before suicide, Delkar wrote to PM, Amit Shah multiple times, says Congress

The Mumbai Congress Saturday claimed that before dying by suicide in Mumbai, Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar had written multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking their help, which were ignored. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that Delkar, a seven-time MP, had […]

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 14, 2021 1:45:04 am
Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that Delkar, a seven-time MP, had written letters stating that he was being harassed and insulted by BJP leaders and the officials of the Union Territory administration. The letters were written between December 2020 and January 2021.

“It was a matter of the life and death of an MP. The PM and home minister could have helped Delkar immediately. The question is whether they chose to ignore his letters deliberately?” asked Sawant.

