Before model code of conduct kicks in BMC clears projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in two meetings

On a spree to clear proposals of various infrastructure projects before the model code of conduct kicks in ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last two standing committee meetings, held within a span of a week, passed proposals worth over Rs 1,300 crore. The BMC is now set to hold its third standing committee meet on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena-led committee cleared as many as 60 proposals, worth more than Rs 620 crore, in about an hour and reportedly without much discussions. The projects, which got the civic body’s nod, include work to clean nullahs and sewerage lines, repair roads and water pipeline leakages, and detection of leakages and curbing water contamination.

On February 28, the standing committee had cleared around 80 proposals of worth about Rs 700 crore. In that meeting too, there were hardly any discussions on the proposals.

A senior official from the BMC told The Indian Express that more than 30 proposals were expected to be tabled for approval in the Friday’s meeting. “There is a hurry because the election code of conduct is expected to come into force by next Monday. And once the code is in place, no proposals, announcing any new projects that can influence the people, can be passed,” the official said.

However, not all corporators are happy with the committee’s decision to clear proposals without much discussion. “What is the use of becoming member of standing committee if we are not allowed to discuss the proposals? Despite requests we are not given chance to speak,” a BJP corporator, who did not wish to be named, said. Opposition leader Ravi Raja accused the Sena of always being “in hurry to clear proposals”. “They want to take credit for the works before the election and that’s why they are not allowing any discussions,” Raja said.

Dismissing the charges, standing committee chairman Yashvant Jadhav said, “This is not the first time when we are clearing so many projects. This happens in almost every meeting. Also, these are proposals for the city’s development, so it will benefit and improve the city’s infrastructure.”