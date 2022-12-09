Before blood metal test, wife took thallium to evade suspicion: Cops

Kavita alias Kajal Shah (46), who along with her lover Hitesh Jain (45) allegedly killed her husband Kamalkant (46) by giving him thallium and arsenic over a period of time, had taken some of the thallium herself to evade suspicion.

When blood reports of Kamalkant, a textile businessman, showed excess arsenic and thallium, doctors at Bombay hospital, where he was admitted, recommended the entire family to undergo blood metal test.

While other family members underwent the test on September 14, Kajal waited for a week. During this period, she allegedly consumed thallium, according to police. She eventually underwent the test on September 23, where the substance showed up in her blood.

Kamalkant passed away on September 20. Bombay hospital, where he was admitted in August last week, on finding extremely high levels of thallium and arsenic in his blood, informed the Azad Maidan police following which a murder case was registered. The Mumbai crime branch was asked to investigate the matter. The crime branch arrested Kajal and Jain on December 1.

On Thursday, as their remand ended, the Mumbai crime branch sought further custody of the couple. Prosecutor M S Chaudhary argued that as the case primarily relies on circumstantial evidence, they need further custody to gather evidence from various hotels where the couple met to allegedly hatch the murder conspiracy.

Besides, he argued that they were also extracting data from the mobile phones of the accused and need their assistance to help understand the data. He said Jain had disposed of a mobile phone on the Mumbai-Nashik highway and to recover it they need his custody.

Advocate Mrunmai Kulkarni, who argued for Kajal, said that since the prosecutor himself said there was no direct evidence, they cannot expect the accused to provide self-incriminating evidence and seek their custody. “All their claims are based on suspicion,” she said.

She further argued that abnormal levels of thallium were also found in Kajal’s blood. The prosecutor, however, argued that when the doctor told all family members to get a blood metal test done on September 14, while others went ahead she did not.

She argued that Kajal then took some thallium herself to show she too was a victim.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate remanded the couple in the custody of the crime branch till December 12.