Been in jail since 2009: Saji Mohan, former IPS officer, gets 15 years in jail for drug possession

FORMER IPS officer Saji Mohan was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday by a special court for illegal possession of 37 kg of “good quality” heroin. The court also convicted police constable Rajesh Kumar Kataria to 13 years in prison. One more accused, Vicky Oberoi, who had turned approver, was acquitted.

Mohan (52), a 1995-batch IPS officer, was arrested in 2009 and has spent the last 10 and a half years behind bars. In 2013, he was convicted by a court in Chandigarh that sentenced him to 13 years in prison for pilfering 60 kg heroin, while he was posted there as the zonal officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2007-08.

Mohan was also convicted in Chandigarh in a disproportionate assets case in 2014 and sentenced to five years in prison. Monday’s sentencing will be added to his two earlier sentences, which means that he will serve another four and a half years in jail.

During his arrest on January 17, 2009, Mohan was posted as a deputy director in the Enforcement Directorate. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed it had received a tip-off about two persons meeting in Oshiwara, Andheri, for a drug deal.

The ATS conducted a raid and arrested Oberoi and Kataria. The police claimed while they seized drugs from them, their interrogation showed there was a possible involvement of a senior police officer. The police claimed they had received information that the officer was coming to a club in Andheri on January 24, 2009. Mohan was arrested from there. It was further claimed that from Mohan’s trolley bag, 12 packets of heroin were seized and, through his voluntary disclosure, another 25 kg of heroin was recovered from a flat belonging to Oberoi in Naigaon, Vasai.

In his defence, Mohan claimed that on January 18, he was returning after attending a course in Delhi and was called by the Mumbai Police stating that they had a joint operation. He claimed that it was only after meeting the ATS officers that he realised that he was being detained.

He claimed that he met his co-accused for the first time only at the ATS office. During the trial, when his statement was recorded, Mohan claimed that he had busted several terror and drug modules and apprehended drug lords. He also submitted that he had won many awards including the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. After the court convicted him, Mohan prayed for leniency, stating that his mother had died during the trial and his father was old. The court, however, sentenced him to 15 years in jail under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, observing that a highly qualified IPS officer was involved in the trafficking of drugs.

“I only want to say that I have trust in the judiciary. I have also forgiven the officers who falsely implicated me,” Mohan said.