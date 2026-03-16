Beed newborn with critical heart condition saved at Mumbai hospital

Tests showed that his oxygen saturation had dropped to around 65 per cent, far below the normal level of above 95 per cent for healthy newborns. (Source: Pexels)

A five-day-old baby from Maharashtra’s Beed district, born with a life-threatening heart defect, was saved after a specialised heart procedure at a Mumbai hospital following a 12-hour ambulance journey.

The baby boy was born on November 20, 2025, at a government hospital in Beed through an emergency caesarean section. Soon after birth, doctors noticed a bluish discoloration of his skin — a sign that his blood oxygen levels were dangerously low.

Tests showed that his oxygen saturation had dropped to around 65 per cent, far below the normal level of above 95 per cent for healthy newborns. Doctors suspected a serious heart defect that was preventing enough blood from reaching the lungs to pick up oxygen.