Beed: 22-year-old woman dies after man throws acid on her, sets her ablaze

The accused and the woman were in a relationship, police said.

A 22-year-old woman, who was found in a quarry with severe acid injuries and burns at a secluded location in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Saturday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Sunday morning.

The investigation by police, based on the statement given by the woman before her death, has revealed that a 25-year-old man with whom she was travelling from Pune to Nanded district had thrown acid on her and set her ablaze by pouring petrol on her before abandoning her in the quarry on Ambajogai Road in Beed district early Saturday. She was found by local villagers. Police identified the accused as Avinash Rajure, who was detained by police in Nanded on Sunday evening.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet in Marathi on Sunday evening, “The accused has been arrested in the case of acid attack on a young woman in which she was set ablaze. To make sure the perpetrator gets maximum possible sentence, I have instructed that the matter be prosecuted in a fast track court. I am personally monitoring the case.”

“What we know yet is based on what the woman told us prior to her death and our subsequent probe. The woman and the man had started from Pune on Friday on his bike to go to their native village in Degloor taluka in Nanded district. They stopped near a village called Yelamb Ghat in Beed district to rest for the night. They took rest in a quarry located around 200 feet off the main road. Early Saturday, the man tried to strangle her. Later, he threw acid on her and set her ablaze with petrol. He then fled,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kaij Division) Bhaskar Sawant.

Sawant added, “On Saturday afternoon, the woman was spotted by a villager passing by. Seeing her injuries, the local police were informed and a team from Neknoor police station rushed to the spot. They moved her to Beed Civil Hospital. We recorded her statement on Saturday evening.”

The woman had sustained 50 to 60 per cent burns and succumbed on Sunday morning. While she could give police the details of what had happened, police said she could not say much about the man’s motive behind the attack. Police subsequently alerted police in Nanded to look for Rajure. He was caught by police on Sunday evening, to be later handed over to Beed police.

Superintendent of Police (Beed district) Raja Ramaswami told The Indian Express, “The accused was detained by Nanded police on Sunday evening and our team went to Nanded to arrest him. The motive behind the attack is not clear yet and will be ascertained only after we question him.”

Police said Rajure had got a job at a company in Ranjangaon MIDC area in Pune district. The accused and the woman were in a relationship, police said. A police officer said Rajure now wanted to marry another woman, which could have been the motive behind the attack. Rajure has been booked under IPC sections for murder and acid attack registered at Neknur police station in Beed.

