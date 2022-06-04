scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Beautification work: BMC proposes 8.85-km promenade along Mithi river

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2,000 crore and will be completed in 36 months. According to the BMC’s Storm Water Drain (SWD) Department, two separate contractors will be appointed for the execution of the project.

Written by Laxman Singh | Mumbai |
June 4, 2022 2:39:57 am
Mithi River nearing its danger mark on Wednesday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 4th September 2019, Mumbai.

As part of the beautification work along the banks of the Mithi river, the BMC has proposed an 8.85-km long promenade, including a cycle track and a walkway. The beautification work will start from CST Bridge in Kurla and stretch to Mahim Causeway, according to the proposal.

The BMC has floated tenders for appointing contractors for the construction of gate pumps and sewer lines, diversion of nullahs into municipal sewer networks, retaining wall, service roads and promenade along with beautification between CST Bridge to Mahim Causeway along the Mithi River. The work has been divided into two parts — CST Bridge in Kurla to Prem Nagar Outfall in Kurla and Prem Nagar Outfall to Mahim Causeway.

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2,000 crore and will be completed in 36 months. According to the BMC’s Storm Water Drain (SWD) Department, two separate contractors will be appointed for the execution of the project. “The promenade will be about 9 to 12 meters wide with a cycle track and walkway laid with paver blocks,” said an official from the SWD department.

The contractors will be responsible for operation and maintenance for the next 10 years.

“It will be a promenade having a separate area for cycle tracks along the entire stretch. Besides this beautification work will also be done along the promenade,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

A document from the SWD department showed that a promenade of 2.6-km will be constructed between CST Bridge to Prem Nagar Outfall stretch, the other promenade from Prem Nagar Outfall to Mahim Causeway will be 6.25-km long.

The BMC has taken up several works to rejuvenate the Mithi River under Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project. The 17.8-km Mithi River starts at Vihar Lake and ends in the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. While about 6-km falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Authority (MMRDA), the remaining 11.8-km is looked after by the BMC.

“The sewer lines will help prevent the discharge of raw sewage into the river from the slums and industrial units. Also, gate pumps will be installed at the outfalls or nullah along the Mithi. They will help in preventing rainwater from entering nullahs during high tide,” another official said.

