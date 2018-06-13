Mumbai’s Beaumonde Towers, where Deepika Padukone lives, catches fire; residents evacuated

A fire broke out in the top floor of Beaumonde Towers. A fire broke out in the top floor of Beaumonde Towers.

A fire broke out in Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far. More than 95 residents were safely evacuated, fire department officials said.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 2.00 pm inside a duplex flat on the 33rd floor in the tower’s B wing. Presently, six fire tenders, five jumbo tankers, including a vehicle equipped with a hydraulic platform, and an ambulance are at the spot. The blaze has been graded as Level-3. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone owns a flat in the complex.

The fire has been graded Level-3.

“Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there,” tweeted Mumbai Police.

#BREAKING | Fire breaks out at Beaumonde Towers in Worli, Mumbai https://t.co/AoeczDNeT4 pic.twitter.com/jvXE8iwfZi — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 13, 2018

The fire is confined to floors 32 and 33 in the high rise, fire officials said. They are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited.

