‘Be fair to all’: Bombay High Court on ‘Mantralaya kitchen 98% okay’ report

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered a team of four lawyers to inspect the canteen at Mantralaya (state secretariat) after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed it that the inspection report showed 98 percent compliance. The High Court said that while it appreciates the FDA’s efforts, the authority should be “equal to all” and cannot target only private establishments for violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

On Wednesday, July 29, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, while hearing a plea against the suspension of the FSSAI licence of a four-star Navi Mumbai hotel, remarked that the actions should not be limited to premises run by businesspersons such as the petitioner. The court also questioned whether the Mantralaya canteen and establishments run by ministers or others were also being inspected for violations of food safety norms.

The High Court also sought details from the Maharashtra government on inspections conducted at food establishments run by the government and semi-government institutions, statutory authorities, or those given a contract by the government departments.

A day later, FDA officials also inspected canteens on the High Court premises, amongst other public institutions.

In the pre-lunch session on Friday, the lawyer representing the FDA informed the court that the Mantralaya canteen inspection showed 98% compliance.

Not a single insect? If we send some lawyers and if they find something, then we will take action against you. One fly in the petitioner’s hotel (Navi Mumbai) and you suspended the licence,” the bench orally remarked.

Acting CJ Ghuge also said that earlier a bench of Justice (now retired) A P Shah had inspected one such premises. “We can do it now. What is wrong in visiting? Lawyers will go there and come back and tell us. The Mantralaya canteen is absolutely open and there is not a single fly? On private property there is one fly and Mantralaya is 98% compliant. What is the footfall in the canteen normally? It must be higher. We want lawyers to do a trip to the Mantralaya and let them tender a report.”

Story continues below this ad

The HC also asked the FDA to show it the videography and pictures of the Mantralaya canteen inspection.

“You thought you can get away by telling the court that the Mantralaya canteen, having a private contractor, everything is spick-and-span. You thought you can get away by showing us a report. You never thought that lawyers would agree to visit the Mantralaya canteen. Be uniform and fair to all. You can’t target only private properties and you are saying statutory properties are 98% compliant. Show us those photographs and pictures. Otherwise we will indulge in the matter,” the HC orally remarked.

It ordered the lawyers’ team to inspect the Mantralaya canteen along with FDA officers and apprise the court of the situation in the post-lunch session.