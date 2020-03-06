BDD Chawls scheme as per DCR and environment norms: MHADA to HC

The petitioners have alleged that the redevelopment project was being carried out in a haphazard manner and it would jeopardise the health, well-being and right to life of residents. The petitioners have alleged that the redevelopment project was being carried out in a haphazard manner and it would jeopardise the health, well-being and right to life of residents.

The Maharashtra Area and Housing Development Authority (MHADA) on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that redevelopment of BDD Chawls in South Mumbai has been planned and designed as per the Development Control Regulations (DCR) and environment norms.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharma-dhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar was hearing a PIL filed by two city residents, Shirish Patel and Sulak-shana Mahajan, challenging the redevelopment scheme of BDD Chawls at four different locations.

The petitioners have alleged that the redevelopment project was being carried out in a haphazard manner and it would jeopardise the health, well-being and right to life of residents. The plea also claimed that the scheme is based on inadequate environmental impact assessment and project’s impact on rest of the city.

MHADA in its affidavit filed by executive engineer Girish Purushottam Naik said that present PIL ought not to be entertained as none of the occupants have come forward to challenge the scheme. The plea claimed that as per the proposal, the buildings will be constructed in a small portion of the original plot and health issues and diseases will increase as buildings will be so close to each other that the residents will be deprived of proper light and air.

MHADA submitted that amenities including jogging track, children’s play areas with equipment and park for elderly and commercial areas/structures have been planned taking care of all social needs of occupants as per planning standards. MHADA said the Environment Impact Assess-ment report and an analysis submitted by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assess-ment) report show that light and ventilation within rehab buildings are satisfactory and as per norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.