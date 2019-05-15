BDD chawls redevelopment: Door-to-door survey of tenants begins

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has begun a door-to-door survey of chawl residents to speed up the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls redevelopment project in Worli. Under the project, the authority seeks to identify eligible tenants for rehabilitation.

On Monday, MHADA officials visited more than 200 tenements in the BDD Worli chawls. “We have commenced a door-to-door survey of BDD Worli chawls. In the first phase, 14 chawls — which house 1,120 tenants — would be redeveloped,” Deependra Kushwaha, chief officer of MHADA, Mumbai Board, said.

In April 2017, MHADA had kicked off the redevelopment work on the century-old buildings located in Worli, Naigaum and N M Joshi Marg. More than 16,000 families reside in these buildings.

Earlier, some of the tenants had protested against the MHADA’s plan to conduct a biometric survey as many of them did not have any proof of residence before 1996.

The survey team, Kushwaha said, is now explaining to the tenants what the project entails. He added that the team is also evaluating the documents of tenants, including rent receipts of the last six months, Aadhaar card and voter ID, to confirm their eligibility. The MHADA has acceded to tenants’ demands of not undertaking the biometric survey, he added.

At the N M Joshi Marg BDD chawl, survey for the first phase of seven chawls has been completed, while at Naigaum, the fifth phase of the eligibility survey is over. More than 260 tenants have signed rent agreements with the MHADA, who will be shifted to transit camp situated in the Parel division.

The BDD Chawls Redevelopment Project is seen as a model for other brownfield redevelopment and urban renewal projects involving old buildings in Mumbai, and is expected to create 26 million sq ft of real estate. The project is set to be completed in phases over a period of eight years.

The chawls, set up in 1920 by the Bombay Development Directorate, include 121 buildings with 80 rooms each. The redevelopment project envisions construction of approximately 98 buildings for free-sale apartments and rehabilitation homes, with the buildings ranging between 22 and 66 floors.