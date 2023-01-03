scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

BDD Chawl shopowners seek premises at par with ‘residential’ occupants

A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was on Monday hearing a plea by a public trust called BDD Chawl Dukandar Sangh filed through advocate Prathamesh Bhargude.

The court sought replies from the respondent authorities by January 20 and it will hear the plea on January 30.
BDD Chawl shopowners seek premises at par with 'residential' occupants
AN ORGANISATION of tenants of small shops in the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls at Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Road in South Mumbai has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to strike down the Development Control Regulation that entitles the tenants of “eligible non-residential structures” premises equivalent only to their existing carpet area after rehabilitation.

Instead, the petitioners sought its members to be treated at par with residential occupants and provided an area of 46.45 sqm (500 sqft) for shops following re-development of the BDD chawls. The shop owners also sought a stay on the eviction notice till disposal of their plea and sought no coercive action by MHADA.

The plea claimed that in 2016, out of nearly 16,000 tenements in BDD chawls, permission for non-residential use was granted to over 300 residential tenements, which are now being run as small shops. It said each tenement in the chawls measured around 160 sqft. The petitioners had sought permission from the government to convert the use of residential tenements to be used as a shop and after availing the same, they started using the premises for small shops.

The petitioners said that as per said regulation, while the residential tenants are entitled to 500 sqft area on ownership basis, eligible tenants of non-residential structures are only given the area equivalent to their present carpet area and sought from court to quash and set aside the said regulation.

The court sought replies from the respondent authorities by January 20 and it will hear the plea on January 30.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 03:48 IST
