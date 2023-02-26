scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

BCA student manhandled over objectionable post in Nanded, arrested

Armed students, allegedly right wing activists, roughed up the student, vandalise college campus

nanded arrestPolice Inspector Sahebrao Narwade of Vimantal police station, in Nanded, said, "There was no reaction initially, but when the Instagram post went viral, a few students of the same college confronted him."

A 19-year-old MGM college student studying Bachelor of Computer Applications in Nanded was manhandled by a group of people at the college campus after he allegedly posted content on social media that was found to be objectionable.

Alleged right-wing activists along with some students wearing saffron headscarves, on Friday, entered the college with arms in search of the said student and also vandalised the college campus. While the 19-year-old student has been booked and arrested, two other students who assaulted him were arrested but let out on bail.

Police Inspector Sahebrao Narwade of Vimantal police station, in Nanded, said, “There was no reaction initially, but when the Instagram post went viral, a few students of the same college confronted him.” When they questioned him about the post, “he apologised immediately and said it was his mistake. But the students still manhandled him,” said Narwade.

In a video gone viral, a group of students in saffron headscarves can be seen roaming the MGM college’s campus with arms.

“The BCA student was held by teachers and subsequently arrested under Section 295 (A) (outraging religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code, and remanded in police custody for a day,” said Narwade. Two other students were also arrested under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and released on the same day as it is a bailable section, the policeman added.

Also Read
Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena factions seek control of party local ...
Hasan Ali Khan
Businessman Hasan Ali Khan, probed by ED for ‘money laundering’, dies
BJP aims to empower Shinde Sena to make inroads into Thackeray support base
'Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena ta...

When asked if whether men wearing saffron headscarves belonged to any Hindu activist group, Narwade said, “The whole incident involved college students. Those wearing headscarves are students of the same college, and often sport such headscarves.”

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 19:48 IST
Next Story

Kiara Advani reveals what she felt after she saw Sidharth Malhotra waiting for her at the aisle: ‘I was very emotional when…’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close