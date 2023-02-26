BCA student manhandled over objectionable post in Nanded, arrested

A 19-year-old MGM college student studying Bachelor of Computer Applications in Nanded was manhandled by a group of people at the college campus after he allegedly posted content on social media that was found to be objectionable.

Alleged right-wing activists along with some students wearing saffron headscarves, on Friday, entered the college with arms in search of the said student and also vandalised the college campus. While the 19-year-old student has been booked and arrested, two other students who assaulted him were arrested but let out on bail.

Police Inspector Sahebrao Narwade of Vimantal police station, in Nanded, said, “There was no reaction initially, but when the Instagram post went viral, a few students of the same college confronted him.” When they questioned him about the post, “he apologised immediately and said it was his mistake. But the students still manhandled him,” said Narwade.

In a video gone viral, a group of students in saffron headscarves can be seen roaming the MGM college’s campus with arms.

“The BCA student was held by teachers and subsequently arrested under Section 295 (A) (outraging religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code, and remanded in police custody for a day,” said Narwade. Two other students were also arrested under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and released on the same day as it is a bailable section, the policeman added.

When asked if whether men wearing saffron headscarves belonged to any Hindu activist group, Narwade said, “The whole incident involved college students. Those wearing headscarves are students of the same college, and often sport such headscarves.”