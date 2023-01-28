scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
TISS administration issues second advisory, warns students of action if they screen BBC documentary

The students have, however, decided to go ahead with their plan and the screening will most likely take place inside the new campus on Saturday evening.

TISS MumbaiAs students have taken a strong stand against the administration and decided to screen the controversial documentary despite warnings, the administration too has asked its security to be vigilant. (File)

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) administration issued a second advisory on Saturday afternoon warning students of action if they engage in activities in connection with screening the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

However, the students have decided to go ahead with their plan and the screening will most likely take place inside the new campus on Saturday evening. The administration has asked its security to remain vigil.

“It is with utmost seriousness, we note that some students, through a group, are engaged in activities contravening the advisory issued on 27th January regarding the screening of a BBC documentary forbidden by the government and attempting to mobilise and trigger students to do the same,” states the second advisory dated January 28, issued by the TISS administration to students and the Students’ Union (SU).

“We caution the students to understand that any such acts by any student or groups violating the instructions issued on 27th January 2023 and engaging in any activities leading to disturbance of peace and harmony will be held responsible for the same and will be dealt with duly under relevant institutional rules on the matter,” the advisory adds.

The screening was planned by the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a student collective at TISS, and the SU has ensured its support. A representative of the SU said, “The PSF has decided to continue with the plan despite violation. The SU extends its support and will be present during the event to ensure the safety and security of those participating.”

As students have taken a strong stand against the administration and decided to screen the controversial documentary despite warnings, the administration too has asked its security to be vigilant, considering the situation, an official told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar urged the state government to take police action against the TISS student group which is planning to screen the BBC documentary. Shelar tweeted earlier on Saturday, “The police should act or else we will have to step in. It is a bogus documentary. And those determined to show this documentary in public are escalating tensions. It will lead to law-and-order problems. TISS should stop this immediately.”

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 16:53 IST
