Mumbai’s Camera Gully: Still a pretty picture

The search for the latest cameras or films often brought professional and amateur photographers to Central Camera on D N Road in the thirties. While the shop continues to be a landmark, what flourished around it over the last 80 years is the popular ‘Camera Gully’ in Jivaji Lane near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Advertising

For photography lovers, Camera Gully is the final stop to buy upgraded versions of their cameras or accessories. Unfazed by the e-commerce boom over the last decade, it has evolved from selling box cameras to digital cameras.

Old timers say there were just a handful of camera shops and photography studios, including Central Camera, on D N Road in the thirties. In the later decades, several shops and studios sprung up in Jivaji Lane. The lane today has around 40 shops selling or repairing cameras.

“Central Camera, set up in 1932, used to sell cameras, accessories, studio lamps, film developing units and had a repair section. In those days, there were very few shops and studios and hence there was less competition,” said Ramnik Mehta, director of Central Camera.

“Since many other studios and shops started coming up inside the lane, we reduced our business, now restricted only to camera and accessories selling,” he added.

Mehta, who has been in the business for 44 years, recalled that people from across the country used to come to his shop to buy cameras and accessories. “There were no distributors or dealers in those days. Now, there are multiple distributors and dealers everywhere,” he said.

Manik Bhai, proprietor of Popular Electronics, said requests for camera repair have dwindled in the age of digital cameras. “We could repair mechanical cameras. Now, we just replace the damaged items in digital cameras,” Bhai, who has been running a repair shop for more than 20 years, said. “It is a photography hub and you can get anything from cameras and accessories to tripod and bags,” he added.

The demand for compact, point-and-shoot cameras has seen a dip as the quality of smartphone cameras got progressively better over the years. “But, there are still some people who like the small or compact cameras and come to buy them,” Mehta said.

The history of the market, however, is not all black-and-white. Leading photographer Sudharak Olwe talks about Camera Gully’s ‘grey market’, as it existed about 30 years ago. “The goods were brought here through ships and sold without any bills or guarantee and we had to buy these items as and when they came into the market. There was no other option in those days. If we bought a camera that developed glitches, we had to bear the loss as we were unable to find the guy in the lane again,” said Olwe.

Rajeshbhai Shah, a resident of Mahim who runs a photo studio, said he prefers making his purchases at Camera Gully as the shopkeepers allow him a ‘trial’ of the product. “I can hold the camera to see how it works. The shopkeepers also explain everything about the product and that makes it easier to use it well on the field. Since it gives me satisfaction, I buy them (camera and accessories) from Camera Gully,” Shah said.

Advertising

(Have a comment or suggestion for Bazaar Street? Write to mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com with subjectline: Bazaar Street)