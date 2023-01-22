Bawankule: Section within BJP defaming Pankaja Munde

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said that a section within the BJP was defaming national party secretary Pankaja Munde.

Speaking to mediapersons in Jalna, Bawankule said, “Pankaja Munde is our senior leader.

She is national BJP secretary. She is not unhappy with the BJP… On the contrary, she is campaigning for BJP candidate Kiran Patil (from Aurangabad teachers’ constituency) for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.”

“I have cordial relations with Pankaja Munde. We speak regularly,” he added.

“Pankaja Munde will never leave BJP. It runs in her blood. She has seen the organisation since childhood.

Unfortunately, there is a unit within our organisation, which is trying to defame her. I have taken note and warned that such activities should stop immediately.” He, however, did not name anybody.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) leaders Chandrakant Khaire and Sunil Shinde had given an open offer to Munde to join the party.

Bawankule said he has urged Munde to hold rallies and mobilise support for the party candidate contesting from the Aurangabad teachers’ constituency. Munde, who hails from Parli, had lost her home constituency in 2019 state Assembly polls.

Advertisement

She was defeated by Dhananjay Munde, her estranged cousin from NCP. According to her supporters, Munde was vying for an important role in Maharashtra before her defeat.

Recently, at least on two occasions, Munde had avoided sharing the same stage with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Beed.