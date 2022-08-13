scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Bawankule appointed new Maharashtra BJP president, Shelar is Mumbai party chief

The change of guard in Maharashtra BJP was necessitated following the induction of outgoing party president Chandrakant Patil in the Cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 2:42:37 am
Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ashish Shelar (Express Photo)

Playing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) card keeping in sight the big battle ahead for 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP on Friday appointed Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who belongs to the community, as the new party president in Maharashtra. In another important decision, Ashish Shelar, a Maratha by caste and a former state minister, replaced Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the Mumbai unit president.

The change of guard in Maharashtra BJP was necessitated following the induction of outgoing party president Chandrakant Patil in the Cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

Also Read |Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Bawankule was serving as the general secretary in the state organisation. The party’s decision to pick him for the coveted post was to expand and consolidate its outreach within the OBC. Bawankule belongs to the Teli community, which comes under the OBC category.

The three-term MLA from Kamptee constituency in Nagpur district, Bawankule had suffered a major setback when he was denied the ticket for the 2019 Assembly elections. The reason cited was alleged corruption. But later, the central BJP leadership gave its nod to accommodate him in the party organisation as the general secretary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

He later became the Nagpur district chief. He was also a Nagpur Zilla Parishad member before getting elected to the Assembly. A low profile leader, Bawankule won the Legislative Council polls in December 2021.

He is known to be close to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who also hails from Nagpur in Vidarbha.

Also Read |Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion News Today: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers

A senior BJP leader said, “From 2014 to 2022, BJP had two state party presidents – Raosaheb Danve and Chandrakant Patil. Both are from the Maratha community. While Danve represented Marathwada, Patil represented western Maharashtra. Therefore, it was felt that this time, the party should consider a OBC face from Vidarbha.”

Advertisement

The appointment also assumes significance in the face of the Supreme Court scrapping OBC quota in local bodies during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Mumbai

Speaking to mediapersons at Amravati, Bawankule said he would strive to achieve the target of winning more than 45 seats in the Lok Sabha and 200 out of 288 seats in the Assembly polls in 2024. “I will also strive to make the BJP the number one party in this year’s local body elections,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:42:36 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement