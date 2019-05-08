Bathroom light gives away murder accused who evaded Mumbai Police for three years

Managing to evade police for over three years after jumping parole, murder accused Ghulam Hussain (48) alias Wasim Khan was arrested on Sunday after bathroom lights gave him away.

The police said Hussain had been lying low in Kurar, Malad (East), ever since he jumped parole in 2015 after being arrested for the murder of a trader in Gujarat.

“He had got a small house of his own in the locality and was earning his living by doing small painting jobs,” an officer at Kurar police station said.

In 2012, Hussain was arrested by the Gujarat Police and had been awaiting trial since then. The accused, police said, had managed to secure parole on a number of occasions and reported back to prison each time. But after being released on a week-long parole late in 2015, Hussain went into hiding, police said.

Last week, the Gujarat Police received information about Hussain’s whereabouts and alerted its counterparts in Mumbai.

A team from the local police visited Hussain’s listed address and was about to turn back on finding the house in darkness, when a flicker of light from the bathroom made them turn around. Hussain was found hiding in the bathroom.

He was handed over to the Gujarat Police and sent back to prison, police said on Tuesday.