Barred from boarding a train, women stage rail roko

Women commuters from Diva staged a rail roko Thursday after fellow passengers barred them from boarding a CSMT-bound fast local. Railway police said women who were on board the ladies-only compartment refused entry to those on the platform.

“The women commuters tried to get inside the second-class ladies-only compartment. But they were barred by commuters inside the train and a verbal spat followed,” said a railway police officer. The commuters then complained to motormen and jumped on the track to stop the train.

“The train was stationary for not more than 10 minutes as we managed to get the women off the tracks and into the train. No one has been detained although we warned the door blockers and commuters to refrain from such activities again,” said the officer.

Diva railway station was made a stop for fast trains last year. “They manhandled us. As we tried to push past them and board the train, some of them pushed us back,” said Shreya Tambe, a Diva resident who was taking the fast train on Thursday morning.

Central Railway CPRO Sunil Udasi said, “This was the first time such an incident occurred. We have taken note of all those who blocked the train door and stern action will be taken against them.”